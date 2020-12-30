Letter to the editor: I’m disappointed in local businesses not following health order

While on Frisco Main Street on Tuesday, Dec. 29, I was disappointed to see Bagalis with signs affixed to its door claiming to be “constitutionally compliant businesses,” in which COVID-19 protocols are disregarded.

This is a year when we have lost almost 340,000 Americans to date. To put that into perspective, that’s roughly one person per 1,000 Americans. I could not contain my disappointment at the blatant disregard for life and health displayed by these two restaurants.

According to a study published Oct. 21 by Stephen Elledge of Harvard Medical School, the U.S. has lost 2.5 million years of productivity, and “The full impact of COVID-19 will emerge over time, and it is certain to be enormous.”

In Summit County, we have seen four deaths thus far, and that number is likely to increase. Four deaths might seem small, but those were grandparents, parents, siblings and community members. It’s not only about unnecessary deaths but also the long-term damage to internal organs.

As a social studies teacher, I respect and appreciate the Constitution. But the Constitution does not give anyone the right to endanger the health of others. At some point, we must consider the health and safety of our neighbors when deciding how to operate our businesses.

I know there are many businesses that abide by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment guidelines, and I applaud those who’ve mitigated the spread of COVID-19. I ask the Summit County community to think of the health of our neighbors when deciding whether to follow public health guidance. The orders from the state and county are at the advice of our public health officials. Observing these orders is essential to bringing the virus under control, so we can all resume our professions and lives as soon as possible.