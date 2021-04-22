Letter to the editor: I’m glad to hear Summit Republicans are pro-choice
Debbie Jo Wilke
Breckenridge
Kim McGahey, you were right! As a resident of 39 years and a longtime Democrat, I was truly surprised to learn that Summit Republicans are pro-choice. Like you, I too believe that a woman’s right to choose represents a critical freedom of choice. I can’t find that rung on your “conservative ladder.” I’m confused.
