Letter to the editor: I’m still waiting on my Epic Pass refund from last season

The August story “Epic Pass holders frustrated with refund process” still rings true for many. Well into December now, we have no refund for two unused passes.

For over a year, we have made multiple attempts through Vail’s Insurance provider, American Claims Management, and to Vail’s customer service that should qualify per the terms and conditions of Epic Coverage: unemployment and medical. These claims have all been denied. Vail does not provide reasons for denials. After countless hours on phone hold and all kinds of emails, if you can ever reach a human, all they can say is it was denied or they need another form, which we dutifully send. We were on our third adjuster.

They should have just manned up and given refunds for unused passes due to general state quarantine travel restrictions. But no, it’s not part of their corporate ethos.

In a letter in the summer of 2020, Vail CEO Rob Katz promised the company’s resorts would “abide by all local regulations” and “put safety first” during ski season.

“This often means choosing to go above and beyond what is required in order to do our very best to provide you peace of mind,” Katz wrote.

I guess he didn’t mean what he said or care a damn about potential loss of profit from us as we didn’t renew our pass this season without a refund, and we did not make our usual winter seasonal rental at Mt. Snow.