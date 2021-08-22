Letter to the editor: I’m sure Boebert’s late income disclosure was an honest mistake
Dillon and Lakewood
I see one of Nate Marshall’s latest letters in the Summit Daily News opinion section has again shown how the right thinks.
His support for Rep. Lauren Boebert is somewhat different from the article in the Denver Post on Thursday. Seems Boebert forgot to disclose her husband’s $478,000 salary, yet did recall her restaurant losses of $143,000 in 2019 and $226,000 in 2020. I’m sure it was just an oversight.
Now that’s laughable.
