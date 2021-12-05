Letter to the editor: Implementing vaccine mandates will only hurt local businesses

As someone who has spent the past two years trying my best to support our small businesses, I urge business owners to say “no” to the county’s request to serve vaccinated patrons only.

I’ve spent more money at local stores on things I could have gotten for half the price at Target. We’ve eaten out at local restaurants one to two nights a week — even when we couldn’t afford it because our business was was deemed “nonessential” — simply because we wanted to ensure our favorite restaurants were around after the shutdown was over.

Discriminating against the unvaccinated is going to hurt our local businesses, possibly to the point of no return. The charm of Breckenridge and Frisco is the small businesses. And if those are gone, what’s left? Big-box stores will move in, and our small mountain town will be gone. There is no science behind allowing only vaccinated patrons into your store, since vaccinated people can get and spread COVID-19, too.

As a lifelong local of Summit County, and a small business owner myself, I beg other small business owners to not comply with the county’s request. The vaccinated locals will not be able to keep your business open since our businesses will be going under, as well. And whether we like it or not, there are large numbers of unvaccinated tourists coming here. If you turn them away, they will never come here again, and our tourist industry will be a thing of the past.

By the county asking you to do this, they are rooting for your businesses to fail. Please stand up for your business and do not discriminate based on vaccination status.