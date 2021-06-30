Letter to the editor: In reality, it’s the GOP that is taking away our rights

Kim McGahey claims the left is taking away our rights. To him and other conservatives, I offer facts that point in the opposite direction. It is the right that threatens our freedom and hard-earned rights:

In 2018 to 2020, GOP-controlled states have passed laws that are blatantly discriminatory against their citizens who happen to be members of the LGBTQ community. Freedom taken by the right.

In roughly the same number of GOP states, lawmakers passed laws due to Trump’s cry of a stolen election. These laws take away hard-earned rights by eliminating drop boxes, early voting and other privileges. These measures are designed to eliminate voters who are black, brown, Asian and white. Georgia’s law was so overwhelming in its obvious prejudice against voters that the Justice Department has sued the state. Another issue threatened by the right.

In many other states run by the GOP, action is being taken against demonstrations that conservatives dislike. These moves violate two things guaranteed by the Constitution: The right to free speech and the right to assemble. Both are threatened by the GOP.

GOP leaders in both the House and Senate are afraid of Trump and refuse to refute his lies about the election. They refuse to investigate the Trump-incited insurrection Jan. 6. This is despite seven months since the vote was finalized, and not one bit of proof has been presented of fraud. The GOP is blocking our right to know what happened Jan. 6.

So McGahey, the fault lies on your side of the fence.