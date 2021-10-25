Letter to the editor: In response to criticisms of my letter to the editor
Ted Woodson
Breckenridge
Breckenridge
Rachel Steinmetz, I have three comments on the letter you sent responding to me:
- In your letter Oct. 4, you had the following phrase: “when history books reflect on this regressive, backwards tumble into discrimination and segregation.” This was in response to ordered mandates. Seems like you called us regressive!
- Anti-vax states: You are right that I misspoke. Rather there are red states the have the lowest vaccination rates that also have the highest infection rates and higher death rates.
- Dr. Suzanne Humphries: She has the absolute right to be anti-vaccine. With that comes the absolute obligation to be accurate and truthful. Not so. She is shown to have misstated studies used in her book. She also is shown to be be untruthful. This is not slander. Her statements are shown against established and verified facts and are shown to be wrong. A simple search will show this.
