Letter to the editor: In the new normal dictionary, is miracle synonymous with disaster?

While I thank Stuart Gordon for his service, I disagree with his assessment of Biden’s “miracle” in Afghanistan.

I’m 100% against foreign wars and nation building, but since George W. Bush embarked on the Afghanistan mess in 2001, no president (Bush, Obama, Trump or Biden) had a strategic, executable plan to end the war. Trump negotiated a peace deal, but we don’t know how it would’ve transpired.

Biden’s exit chaos — I can’t call it a plan; it’s obvious there wasn’t one — was scraping everything Trump planned, abandoning our military bases and equipment, retreating like cowards to Kabul, and essentially handing the country over to the Taliban.

Biden famously stated in July 2021, “There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of a embassy … of the United States from Afghanistan. It is not at all comparable (to Saigon).” Yet in August 2021, the Taliban stormed Kabul, toppling the Afghan government, and the U.S. scrambled to evacuate personnel from its embassy in Kabul. What an embarrassment.

The individuals advising Biden on the botched withdrawal should be investigated. How could our intelligence community and the military get it so wrong? Adding to the disaster, during the chaotic evacuation from Kabul airport, 13 U.S. service members (and 170 innocent Afghan civilians) were killed by a suicide bomber. In addition to the first U.S. troops killed in action in Afghanistan since February 2020, Biden abandoned thousands of U.S. citizens and our Afghan allies.

Thankfully, since our disastrous exit, most have been evacuated; however, as of January, it’s estimated there are still 80 Americans in Afghanistan seeking evacuation.

It seems these days we often rewrite definitions in the dictionary. Perhaps “miracle” was revised to be synonymous with “failure” and “disaster”?