Letter to the editor: Increased enforcement will help reduce highway fatalities

The important Summit Daily News article about the increase in fatalities on Colorado highways was no surprise to me. I’ve written before about the widespread excessive speeding in Summit County and on Colorado highways, particularly Interstate 70.

I’ve lived in five states, including California, but I’ve never seen the volume of reckless speeding that I have in Colorado. Cars, SUVs and trucks come barreling down I-70 from the Eisenhower tunnel at 80, 90 and 100 mph. And I’m not saying one or two — dozens! And it’s not much better on Blue River Parkway or other state highways in Summit County.

Law enforcement officials are in la-la land if they think just telling people to drive more safely is going to solve the problem. Those of us who would follow the rules already do. Those of us who don’t, won’t.

There’s only one thing that will make our streets, highways and interstates safer, and it’s simple: enforcement! Tell Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons and the Colorado State Patrol they need to beef it up.