Letter to the editor: Insulting McGahey doesn’t address concerns about student performance

David Scott’s letter, “McGahey, ‘gang of 4’ candidates lose big,” was teeming with vitriol. It’s like somebody insulted his mom. Listen, I’m no fan of Kim McGahey or his brand of politics, and I’m not a registered member of his party. I know precious little about the so-called “gang of 4.” I’m simply a parent in this school district with concerns.

My concern is this: For five years the traditional benchmarks of student performance have trended red in this district in every subject at every level. Do better.