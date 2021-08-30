Letter to the editor: Insurance companies should deny coverage to unvaccinated
Frisco
My health insurance premium has increased this year. According to my health insurance provider, the increase was due, in part, to the increasing costs of treating COVID-19 patients. The unvaccinated are exacerbating the problem and contributing to the rising cost of health insurance.
I may have a solution to this vaccine hesitancy problem. Now that the Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval for the Pfizer vaccine, insurance companies should give policyholders 30 days to get vaccinated. After that, anyone who is vaccine eligible and remains unvaccinated should be on their own for any COVID-19 related medical expenses.
It wouldn’t be the first time insurance companies have denied coverage for reckless behavior.
