 Letter to the editor: Interstate 70 westbound from the tunnel is a death trap | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Letter to the editor: Interstate 70 westbound from the tunnel is a death trap

Letters to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

Justin Magnani
Silverthorne

Westbound from the tunnel to Silverthorne is disastrous! How many more deaths and accidents need to happen before it is fixed?

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 
Letters to the Editor
See more