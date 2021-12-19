Letter to the editor: Intolerance and disrespect only divide our community

My family was away for a trip last weekend, and upon our return, we heard that a local proclaimed his immaturity and crudeness at Ullr Fest for all of Breckenridge to hear. He announced a doctor from High Country Healthcare was giving out free condoms at the Ullr Fest only to unvaccinated people, stating anyone unvaccinated should not reproduce. Way to show the holiday spirit!

In the past year, we’ve seen what division is doing to our country. Politicizing vaccinated versus unvaccinated, parents protesting divisive critical race theory disguised as equity training, disrespect for the law and civility with smash-and-grabs, open theft in broad daylight and “Let’s go Brandon!” being shouted outside the Summit Middle School commons. Our town recently voted to take away property rights of homeowners. Bumper stickers with the logo, “Breckenridge: What the hell happened?” are seen around the county.

We moved here 10 years ago to raise our family in what we thought would be a good small-town community where folks showed courtesy and respect to one another. I try to teach my children that when you go out in public, how you act and the manners you display reflect not only on you but also on your parents. In this case, the vulgarity and immaturity of the Ullr Fest announcer reflected more on him and perhaps the progressive town leadership than the few people who still may be unvaccinated in our community. People are moving out due to our county’s moral and educational decline.

This county offers beauty all around us and yet displays such ugliness from some members of our community. Intolerance, disrespect or berating people does not promote good will or unite our community; it only drives quality people and families away.