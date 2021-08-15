Letter to the editor: Is anybody else concerned about censorship?
Breckenridge
As I listen to the president of the United States call out people’s names that he feels should be silenced due to their opinions differing from the government narrative on COVID-19, I have to ask myself, does anybody else out there see this as censorship?
Does anyone else feel concern over it? Does anyone else believe that the idea of free speech is the backbone of this democracy? Just wondering.
