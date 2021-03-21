Letter to the editor: Is anyone paying attention to what’s going on with Biden?

Are you paying attention Summit County? The nice, old man who most of you voted for in November fell down three times Friday as he climbed the stairs before limping into the plane. On Thursday, he called his vice president “President Harris” and didn’t even realize the error. Meanwhile the lady in waiting is strangely quiet. She’s said nothing about the allegations of more than seven women against Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Odd, considering the vitriol she aimed at justice Brett Kavanaugh just a few years ago!

I expect you’re feeling buyer’s remorse as the Biden agenda in these first 60 days has been anything but moderate, not even center-left and certainly not transparent. Supposedly, he’ll take impromptu questions from the press Thursday for the first time, going longer than any other president. That is if he’s not nursing a broken foot from his fall. What will he say about the crisis at the border, the increase in gas prices, the embarrassing tit for tat with Putin? How about the radical infringement on Colorado’s rights and the Constitution with HR1? Or the complete disregard of Title 9 and religious freedom and parents rights in HR2? What will that be like when transgender athletes compete against our champion Summit High School girls’ rugby team? How about the additional debt piled onto our children from the nearly $2 trillion COVID bill? What about the job losses in the important Colorado energy sector and a return to energy dependence not independence?

The cat is out of the hat and out of control. Harris may be running the show behind the scenes for a little bit longer, but you bet she and the other puppeteers will come out from behind the curtain pretty quick. Who will be her vice president? Ocasio-Cortez? Presley? Neguse? Oh my!