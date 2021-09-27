Letter to the editor: Is Breck listening to those who oppose rental restrictions?

Our community has spoken “loud and clear” about the character of Breckenridge, as stated in a community letter Sept. 3.

The letter goes on to demonize short-term rentals as the problem. It’s been said they cause traffic and parking issues, a long-term rental shortage and impact the character of the kingdom!

During the first reading of the short-term rental ordnance, about 75 citizens spoke against and six for the restrictions. Over 450 letters have been received by the town, which hasn’t shared how many letters are for or against the restrictions. Mayor Eric Mamula is quoted saying, “Some are for, and some are against.” Judging by the first reading, we might assume 400 of those letters would be opposed to the ordnance! Are you listening loud and clear? Council member Jeffery Bergeron is quoted as saying, “The town is too crowded. We have too many people visiting.”

On Sept. 17, the Breckenridge Town Council met to address issues raised at the first reading. It’s clear this ordinance was rushed without much thought process. Town Council also dangled a map of other properties that may be exempt but said it could add an amendment after the ordinance is passed Sept. 28. The decision to eliminate 276 short-term rental licenses without the ability to renew, while the town appears poised to approve development that could include fractional ownership on the North Gondola and Gold Rush lots makes me wonder who Town Council is listening to?

Short-term rental owners have much more invested in Breckenridge than a fractional owner, yet Town Council can easily throw short-term rental owners under the bus because they have no vote in this process. Only Town Council has the vote and chooses big hotel and timeshare developers over its citizens and homeowners.

Kill the ordinance! Are you listening?