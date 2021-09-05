Letter to the editor: Is Texas the new East Germany?

The Texas Legislature has just passed a draconian law prohibiting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy without exceptions for rape and incest. The law was signed by Gov. Abbott, and the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block it. It is now in effect in Texas, with other red states looking to follow. Even worse, the law also provides for a fiendish enforcement process that encourages private citizens to sue anyone who “aids and abets” an abortion, while collecting a $10,000 reward for informing on their fellow citizens.

There are eerie similarities to the extensive informant system perfected by the former East German State Security Service, known as the infamous Stasi. At its height, the Stasi was the most effective and repressive intelligence and secret police agency ever to have existed, with one informant for every 6.5 citizens. One reason it was so effective is that it recruited citizens to spy on family members, friends, neighbors and co-workers, often with drastic consequences. The rewards to the informants included luxury food, goods, job advancement and payback for perceived slights.

It is clear that the goal of the recently enacted Texas law and enforcement policy is to establish such an informant system for abortion. It is abhorrent that informants will be paid bribes to bring charges and accusations without due process through the regular legal and judicial system. It is frightening to imagine how easy it is for self-appointed bounty hunters to monitor messages on Facebook and Twitter for anyone seeking information and advice not only about contraception and abortion but also women’s health, hormone therapy and surgical procedures to imply that the real reason for seeking such information was to plan for an abortion. Republican family and community values in action!