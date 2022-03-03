Letter to the editor: Is there a law firm that is willing to sue Breckenridge Town Council?
Michael K. Yearout
Breckenrige
Breckenrige
Is there not a law firm out there that is willing to sue the Breckenridge Town Council for their blatant grab of homeowner rights? The council has taken away the homeowner right to rent their property on a short-term basis. This clearly violates the U.S. Constitution. Surely there is someone or some firm willing to step up to the plate and take this on.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Letters to the Editor