Letter to the Editor: Issues in Breckenridge persist, so here are some ideas to fix them

So now Breckenridge is being steered by a town council of restauranteurs. … Great.

I watched the new council’s first meeting as they discussed the sky-high tax revenues with glee and then how to spend it on ways to funnel the hordes directly to their establishments. Meanwhile, they are ensuring the short-term rentals won’t invade Zone 3 neighborhoods where they live or own property. The price for monetizing every aspect of our town is too high, and a town council representative of the constituency and not the oligarchy wouldn’t let this stand.

Another problem is the “exempt” short-term rental license status that Breckenridge Grand Vacations and timeshares are exploiting. This needs to go away. The fact that one timeshare condo can have over 50 owners and the license transfers without limits or review is blatantly unfair to other single-condo license holders who are subject to full fees and regulations.

And finally, we need to furlough Breckenridge Tourism Office President Lucy Kay and save the marketing budget. The damage is done, and we have no need for events and promotions. Rather, give us a break and let us catch our breath.