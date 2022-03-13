Letter to the editor: It is not the Summit Daily News’ job to report on Ukraine

A recent letter chastised the Summit Daily for not covering the Ukraine invasion and hinted that maybe the paper secretly supported Putin and won’t admit that Biden is screwing things up by not encouraging U.S. oil production increases during this crisis.

Maybe he knows something I do not. Yet in defense of the paper, while I agree that we need more domestic drilling, etc., I’m not sure that it is the Summit Daily’s job to report on Ukraine. I look at them as a local paper designed to deal with local issues. There is more than enough reporting on Ukraine every minute of the day. We don’t need another waste of newspaper real estate.

In my view, comments on global affairs and government policy can be made in abundance in the letters to the editor section. I am grateful that Summit Daily is willing to publish opinions all over the political spectrum, so I encourage people to use that venue to make their opinions known.