Letter to the editor: It is time for an Olympic-style truce in the sports world

The Olympic truce “laying down of arms” originates from ancient Greece and dates back to 776 B.C. The truce was announced before and during the Olympic Games to ensure that the host city was not attacked and that athletes and spectators could travel safely to the games and peacefully return to their respective countries.

I competed and made my living in sports for over 25 years. I have had the privilege to know some of the best athletes in the world. The spirit of the Olympic truce was always an underlying part of athletic competition, and it brought us together in ways that cannot be described in this short letter.

Now, both pro and college sports have become the casualty of a political divide to drive us even farther apart. I should be excited about the MLB All-Star Game coming to Denver, yet I am troubled. The MLB decision and Gov. Jared Polis’ campaign moved the All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver over politics. This took away a much-needed economic boost to Atlanta that is 50% African American and brought it to a prosperous Denver that is predominately white.

Some prominent groups and angry Atlanta Braves fans are calling for a boycott of baseball. I do not like boycotts and the retaliations they bring. Nonetheless, my joy for watching sports is soured. Donning my Rockies gear does not give me the love of the game I used to have, so I will give it to the needy.

“I’ve always seen the Olympics as a place where you could act out your differences on the athletic field with a sense of sportsmanship and fairness and mutual respect.” — Andrew Young, civil rights leader and former Atlanta mayor