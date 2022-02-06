Letter to the editor: It is time to end mask mandates in schools
Jim Balfanz
Stockbridge, Massachusetts
Reading the article on Summit School District and its mask mandate is simply disturbing. Why not have educators actually follow the science? It is time to end mask mandates.
