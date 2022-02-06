 Letter to the editor: It is time to end mask mandates in schools | SummitDaily.com
Letter to the editor: It is time to end mask mandates in schools

Jim Balfanz
Stockbridge, Massachusetts

Reading the article on Summit School District and its mask mandate is simply disturbing. Why not have educators actually follow the science? It is time to end mask mandates.

Letters to the Editor
