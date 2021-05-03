Letter to the editor: It is too early to relax COVID-19 health restrictions

It is too early to make changes that will lower our guard against COVID-19. The metrics touted in the Summit Daily articles look wonderful, but shouldn’t they be adjusted for the end of ski season and the school’s spring break? An incidence rate of 74.2 cases per 100,000 residents looks good on paper, but hasn’t everyone noticed the drop in our population by one half, which would change the statistic to 148 cases per 100,000! When all of the students return to class, employees return from Mexico and our summer residents arrive, we may very well see a surge in the numbers.

We can’t relax until everyone has been vaccinated. It is easy to get a jab. Get yours today.