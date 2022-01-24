Letter to the editor: It’s a sad state of affairs for such a great country

If anyone thinks we have a real leader in the White House, here are a few things to think about:

The Afghanistan debacle: Why would you get the military out before you got all the Americans out?

The open border that brings felons and gang members into our country every day. There was no mess at the border before Biden.

Inflation that is going to bury our citizens.

Canceling pipelines, drilling, etc., that made our country energy independent. Gas prices are up higher than ever, and Biden is crying to OPEC to send more gas.

Basically telling Russia it’s OK to invade Ukraine.

Unconstitutional mandates: What is happening to our freedoms?

Paying high unemployment to keep people from going back to work, which has destroyed many small businesses and is still wreaking havoc in our workforce.

These are just a few of the many things that a real leader would not do. I, for one, liked America First; now it’s America Last. It’s a sad state of affairs for such a great country.