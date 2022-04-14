Letter to the Editor: It’s because of God’s gift that we have holy week

Philippians 3:10 says, “I want to know Christ and the power that raised him from the dead. I want to share in his sufferings and become like him in his death.”

The following is based on the book “The Applause of Heaven“ by Max Lucado.

“Trace the path of this savior, the God who swapped heavenly royalty for earthly poverty. His bed became a borrowed pallet- and usually the hard earth. He was dependent on handouts for his income. He was sometimes so hungry he would eat raw grain or pick fruit off a tree. He knew what it meant to have no home. He was ridiculed. His neighbors tried to lynch him. Some called him a lunatic. His family tried to confine him to their house. His friends weren’t always faithful to him. He was accused of a crime he never committed. Witnesses were hired to lie. The jury was rigged A judge swayed by politics handed down the death penalty. They killed him. Any why? Because of the gift that only he could give.”

Max Lucardo also wrote, “He could have been a political revolutionary. He could have been content to be a teacher and educate minds, but in the end he chose to be a savior who save souls. Anyone near Christ for any length of time heard it from Jesus himself. The Son of Man came to find lost people and save them. The heart of Christ was relentlessly focused on one task. The day he left the carpentry shop of Nazareth, he had one ultimate aim, the cross of Calvary. There is an indelible sign on my heart. It is Jesus’ love.”