Letter to the editor: It’s not really freedom when it infringes on the freedoms of others
Max I. Miller
Breckenridge
Breckenridge
In America we have the freedom to:
- Not get a vaccine so we can infect others with a deadly disease that has killed over 5 million people
- Buy a military-style weapon and kill many innocent people as fast as we can pull the trigger
- Make a woman keep her pregnancy, even if it’s caused by a brutal rape or incest, because she can’t afford to choose for herself
- Ignore global warming that creates catastrophic weather and serious climate calamities
- Pollute oceans with plastic that threatens the lives of aquatic animals and plants
- Burden future generations with huge amounts of public debt, approaching $100,000 per person, that will cripple their future (is it any wonder why babies cry so much?)
- Fill the airwaves with vicious propaganda, false and deceptive information
Freedom is not really freedom when it infringes on the freedoms of others.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Letters to the Editor