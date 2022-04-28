Letter to the Editor: It’s time everyone reached out beyond Fox News

Yesterday jokes broke out noting that Arizona would be challenging the result of the French election. Also, Fox New, on that same day — according to Aaron Rupar of “Public Notice” — mentioned Hunter Biden 32 times and Mark Meadows once.

Viewers’ beliefs are informed by sources, and never have so many citizens been subject to mainstream disinformation. Our democracy hangs in the balance when data-based, peer-reviewed science is discounted in favor of a WordPress story.

When I vote this fall, it will be to “keep our republic,” and I will do so knowing that I was not distracted by the antics of a ne’er-do-well son or propaganda memes cooked up in a dictator’s basement.

Reach out beyond Fox News, read and learn about the truth that a New England Journal of Medicine study found that ivermectin is not useful for COVID. Learn what the scientists behind the scenes are saying about boosters.

Here is my secret source, a podcast called This Week in Virology , which is hosted by medical doctors and Columbia University professors. The podcast also includes a weekly update from a noted epidemiologist. Be brave. Confront reality.