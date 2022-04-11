Letter to the Editor: It’s time for Breckenridge to unite after the election

“The People” have spoken in Breckenridge, and it appears that the majority of voting residents are happy with the direction of the current Town Council by voting for Carol Saade, Jay Beckerman and Todd Rankin. Contrary to what some people say, the Town Council has been listening to everyone. Resident’s thoughts and concerns may not have been vocal in public meetings but were communicated to the Council by emails and one-on-one conversations.

There are more issues than short-term rentals. Our mayor and council spend countless hours going over staff reports and recommendations, talking to interested and relevant parties, discussing everything among themselves and listening to the public. We have elected them to represent us and we need to trust that their decisions are made in the interest of our community. The mayor and council members have the best interests of Breckenridge in mind, which includes locals, second-home owners and visitors.

Keep being involved by attending meetings, sending emails and meeting one-on-one when you see the mayor or council member on the street. While some candidates said they have never seen the community so divided, now is the time to unite. Let’s listen to all sides respectfully. There are times when what is good for the community may not be best for “me”. In the long run it’s what is best for everyone. We can work together to keep Breckenridge the special place it is.