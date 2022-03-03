Letter to the editor: It’s time for government officials to start working for the residents

Will anyone listen?

The Summit Daily News reader poll published Feb. 23 shows that 88% of those polled either want visitors discouraged or the government to completely bow out. Only 11% seem to want more tourists encouraged — as always, “good for business.” Will anyone listen to the majority?

Meanwhile, as always, there are more articles in the Summit Daily about even more of our leader-sponsored welfare programs, child care, employee housing. There seems to be a bottomless pit of taxpayer money available to waste on luxuries that the majority say they don’t want to pay for or encourage.

Continue on to the town council candidates, and the majority state they support even more of these programs. Why? Because those candidates are all business owners or Realtors.

It’s time for our government officials to start working for the residents instead of only seeing the gold in their pockets.