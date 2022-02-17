Letter to the editor: It’s time for Summit County to unmask its children

The jig is up. On Sunday, millions of Americans gathered with their friends to watch the L.A. Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals for the time-honored tradition of the Super Bowl.

While I’m not a fan of either team (go Broncos!), I did find the televised spectacle interesting because of one particular thing: 70,000 people gathered at an indoor stadium in Southern California, and from what we witnessed on television, most were — gasp — maskless!

All of Hollywood descended on this star-studded event: Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, J.Lo & Ben, The Rock, Drake, Sean Penn, Ellen DeGeneres, Charlize Theron and more. Even King LeBron James was present. What do they all have in common? They were all photographed not wearing their required masks. I’m sure they weren’t all holding their breath like L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.

According to the NFL: All attendees age 2-plus are required to wear a face covering in SoFi Stadium … except while actively eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status.

Which begs the question, if 70,000 people can gather indoors, largely maskless, why are we still playing the COVID-19 mask charade with Summit County’s children at public schools?

Does Superintendent Roy Crawford and School Board President Kate Hudnut know something we don’t know about masks? Perhaps they’re out of the loop on masking requirements falling like dominoes at public schools across our nation? Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware and Oregon all recently announced plans to end statewide mandates for public schools, with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker stating, “It’s time to give our kids a sense of normalcy.”

So, Crawford and Hudnut, when are you going to give the precious children of Summit County relief from masking requirements and give them back their childhood? It’s time to unmask our children.