Letter to the editor: It’s time for Summit County to walk away from restrictions

I read with interest the Summit Daily News report April 9 regarding officials revising the county’s COVID-19 “dashboard” and health orders.

Permit me to propose an alternative: do nothing. Allow existing orders to lapse, undo all emergency declarations and impositions, open businesses and public services 100% and walk away.

The informed citizen will know by now that the case numbers used in national and local statistics represent people who have tested positive and not necessarily people who are sick or symptomatic.

The same citizen will know that relying on the PCR test has come under increasing scrutiny and revision by authorities, including the World Health Organization. In one survey, recalculating old numbers with a less-sensitive “cycle threshold” cutoff resulted in cases being reconsidered likely false positives .

If the authorities are now telling us the PCR test has been using too sensitive a setting, the vast preponderance of test results (90%) used to justify the business closings, social interventions and personal impositions might have been scientifically meaningless. This means also that future metrics dependent on the PCR test — incidence rates among them — might not be worth collecting.

As a county, Summit residents are in a position to resolve this collective embarrassment easily: We can declare the pandemic over, apologize to the kids and return freedom to life, or our officials can write new health orders, continue impositions and follow faulty numbers until some person in a white coat says “stop.”

There’s a choice involved between admitting a mistake and repeating one. What’s ours?