Letter to the editor: It’s time for the adults in the GOP to speak out

First some recent events:

Public Religion Research Institute poll: 1 in 4 Republicans believes in QAnon mythology.

Reuters/ISPOS poll: 61% believe the election was stolen from Trump

From a joint appearance of Marjorie Greene and Matt Gaetz: Gaetz stated, “The Second Amendment isn’t about hunting. It’s about the ability to maintain an armed rebellion against the government.”

From a Marjorie Greene interview, “The Nazis were the national socialist party just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party.”

My fellow citizens, I put forward to you that this type of rhetoric is harmful to our nation and very dangerous. It creates suspicion of every foundation of our democracy and any future election at any level of government. If you don’t like the result, just start a civil insurrection. Donald Trump said, “Elections have consequences.” He should have said, “Elections have consequences, especially if I don’t win.”

In a speech at the Ronald Reagan Library on May 27, Paul Ryan said, “It’s horrible to see a presidency come to such a dishonorable and disgraceful end. Conservatives are at a crossroads. Voters will not be impressed by yes men or flatters flocking to Mar-a-Lago.

“Ronald Reagan’s parting words were, I wasn’t a great communicator. I communicated great things. They come from the heart of a great nation and are the principles that have guided us for two centuries.”

Ryan closed with, “Leaders come and go. It’s the cause that endures. It is critical to remember that right now.”

While Paul Ryan and I see things differently, I know the wise words of an adult when I hear them.