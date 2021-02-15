Letter to the editor: It’s time to awaken and share America’s greatness with world
Silverthorne
It is time to awaken, America! It is time to make America great, and export that greatness to the world. We can do it! We can awaken the world.
For the first time in human history, we will live up to our name, mankind. For eons, darkness ruled our globe. And for eons, the light of god hid under the proverbial basket.
There will be love and laughter and peace ever after. Not only over the white cliffs of Dover, but here and all over.
For within each and every soul in America and wherever man is, a tiny flame awaits to be enlightened. This flame, that heats your desire to be better than you are has flickered and faded but has never died.
