Letter to the editor: It’s time to cry foul on columnist Kim McGahey

I strive to avoid addressing specific people in my letters, but this time I can’t. Kim McGahey’s column of Dec. 7 is so egregious that it must be answered directly. It may be “conservative,” but it certainly isn’t common sense.

His article references, Vail Resorts’ “baseless and Draconian vaccine mandate” for cafeterias. According to an article in the New England Journal of Medicine , co-authored by 12 medical Ph.D.s, the effectiveness of the COVID-19 RNA messenger vaccine 14 days after the second dose is 89%. If you were a business owner and the choice was to take reasonable precautions to keep your business open and your people employed, what would you do? After all, the conservative position is all about free enterprise. Or is it based on the conservative agenda of the week?

He goes on to pillory the county commissioners and their pal, Gov. Jared Polis. I know the three commissioners personally. I’ve found them to be fair minded and eminently approachable. They and Public Health Director Amy Wineland have done an admirable job keeping our businesses open and our community as safe as possible in an extraordinary environment. There’s no playbook for what they have faced. Would you have run for office if you knew this was coming? No one is happy with our government all the time.

I can’t address each baseless rant McGahey makes in 300 words. One is, “election gimmicks” such as mail in ballots. Pennsylvania was the first state to allow soldiers more than 2 miles from home to vote absentee in 1812. By 1864, seven Confederate and 19 Union states allowed soldiers to vote by mail. A Republican received 78% of the mail-in Union vote.

What would Abraham Lincoln say about such election “gimmicks?”