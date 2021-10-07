Letter to the editor: It’s time to dig out of this pit which we have made

“The nations have sunk down in the pit which they have made.“ — Psalm 9:16

The message of Psalm 9 certainly applies to our current world situation. There’s little doubt that the countries on our planet are in trouble. The nations have sunk to an ethical morass. Divisions among people and deterioration of values abound. Political quagmires increase every day. The news brings us stories of ugly racism, religious intolerance, terrorism, arrogant leadership by dictators and a casual acceptance of lying and greed. Yes, the nations are far from contributing to the well-being of humanity.

But then, I realize that the nations are made up of people like myself. I am one of those who constitute the nations. I see that I can create a difference by the choices I make. Each move toward good, each decision to live a Christlike life, each action to help a person in need lifts the nation up. It is time to be digging out.

Anything or anyone who goes against our values or our freedom, I wish them to fail!