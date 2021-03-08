Letter to the editor: It’s time to get serious about deficits and fiscal reality

I applaud Ken Gansmann for reminding everyone that our government is on an unsustainable spending course. The national debt is $28 trillion or $84,834 for every U.S. citizen. The past three presidents added $21.14 trillion in debt. Trump added $6.7 trillion in only four years. It took the other two presidents eight years to achieve similar numbers. It’s bad enough if just the national government was piling on debt. That doesn’t include our state, out-of-control Summit County or the local cities. Colorado borrowed $1 billion from the feds to fund unemployment payments.

The National Commission on Fiscal Responsibility and Reform was chaired by former Sen. Alan Simpson and former White House Chief of Staff Erskine Bowles. It was “one of the most credible debt/deficit reduction plans on the table” according to the Brookings Institute. The 2010 commission was appointed by Obama. The report failed to get 14 of the 18 members’ support to be sent to Congress.

The report contained fiscal lessons that can serve as a blueprint to debt reduction. Some of them were:

Stop fantasizing about easy budget fixes

Compromise is not a dirty word (Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said at a Brookings address, “The job of an executive is to make sure that you get the job done, that you force people into a room, and you find a way to get to compromise.”)

Going big is easier politically than staying small

If you take something off the table, you have to replace it with a comparable recommendation.

Protect politicians from themselves. Facing difficult choices, provide procedural mechanisms that force action and shield them from unpleasant political realities.

Can this be a starting point for constructive conversation?