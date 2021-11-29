Letter to the editor: It’s time to resist mask mandates with peaceful protests

It’s likely Summit County will implement yet another mask mandate. After all, we can’t get outdone by Denver and the Front Range counties. Let’s forget that masks are nearly useless for fully vaccinated people. And forget that those who are vulnerable, unvaccinated or simply feel a need to do so are completely free to wear a mask whenever they choose.

Big brother always knows what’s best for us. And since COVID-19 will be with us indefinitely, masks are likely in our future forever. Unless, of course, we stand up and finally fight for our rights. It’s time for widespread peaceful civil disobedience! Let’s not make life difficult for employees and others who are just trying to do their jobs, but whenever possible, ditch the mask and make your opinions known loud and clear.

And at the next election, remember those local officials who are refusing to “follow the science” and instead are forcing their purely political views on us. Resist!