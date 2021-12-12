Letter to the editor: It’s time to stop the climate change fearmongering

As in politics, all climate change is local, especially for snow tourism. But weather in Colorado does not global warming make. The entire U.S. is 5% of Earth’s surface, so changes in Colorado are minuscule considering the entire planet’s temperature change. Rutgers’ data shows winter snow extent in the Northern Hemisphere increasing since the 1960s. It is even more dramatic for fall snow extent even though our share here was a no-show. Lately, we are getting delayed spring snow melts, predicted a decade ago, allowing Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to open on Independence Day after a long hiatus.

The recent droughts here and in California were caused by shifts in the jet stream. We rarely get reports of severe storms in other parts of the world where the shift has caused more moisture. Major media mentioned nothing about the August 2018 snow in the Alps, snows in Jerusalem and Cairo last year, nor record cold in Australia and Antarctica this year. It was odd to see the “Odd news” note on Summit Daily’s back page about the people “Snowed inn” in England.

In 2013 and 2014, headlines reported “Children just aren’t going to know what snow is ” and “The end of snow ” in The Daily Telegraph and New York Times, respectively. Science Daily this year commented on record-setting cold and snow, noted “Major northeastern U.S. snowstorms expected to continue with climate change .” So we’ve got it covered. Climate change will both make snow disappear and make it increase. Climate alarmists are always right!

The sun reached a grand solar maximum in about 1960, with output decreasing ever since. The last solar cycle peaked near half of the one prior. Ask how to stay warm, not where’s the snow. It’s time to stop the fearmongering.