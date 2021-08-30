Letter to the editor: It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future
Terry W. Donze
Wildernest
Wildernest
Written in response to the story, “What does a hotter Summit County look like?“
We may never know. Late spring and early summer global temperatures dropped to 0.05 degrees Celsius below the 40-year average. As they say, “It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Letters to the Editor