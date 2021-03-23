Letter to the editor: It’s Vail Resorts and Interstate 70 that changed Summit

Nice stroll down memory lane, Kim McGahey. Here’s some of mine: When I moved here as a kid, Colorado had a population of just over 1 million. On my first time to Breckenridge in the late 1950s, the town was labeled a ghost town on the state highway map. You could have bought the whole town cheap. And my second time when I went skiing, you had to drive over Loveland Pass and Swan Mountain, which was unpaved.

The righties nor the lefties caused your dream world to change. The two main reasons for what we have now in Summit County are Interstate 70 and the evil empire (aka Vail Resorts).

I agree the 60s, 70s and 80s were great, but you can never go back. That doesn’t mean you can’t remember those times with fond memories. I know I do.