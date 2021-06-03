Letter to the editor: I’ve lived in Summit for 20 years and cannot find housing
Silverthorne
I have been in Summit County for 20 years from 1975 to 1985, left for 25 years and returned in 2010. I have nowhere to live. My landlord recently raised my rent from $1,200 to $1,800 per month. This is for a two-bedroom, basement apartment in Frisco with electric baseboard heating. There is no electricity to the baseboard in one of the bedrooms, so it is basically a one-bedroom apartment.
I looked at a place in Silverthorne on May 29. It was filthy, and the landlord had not been vaccinated.
I am currently staying in a hotel. That situation cannot last much longer due to finances.
What to do? I will take suggestions from any and all.
