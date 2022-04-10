Letter to the Editor: Ivermectin proves ineffective for treatment of COVID-19

Hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 related deaths in the U.S. have resulted from disinformation. A large segment of the population came to believe in the value of a drug which was not supported by the medical profession or by research.

That same segment also included those who came to believe disinformation about mRNA vaccines and the scientist who made them. A lot of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations today include at least one of these populations.

A large, double-blind study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has demonstrated that Ivermectin is ineffective in the treatment of COVID-19 .

What would motivate citizens in our community to speak out against their doctor’s advice? It appears that this cohort self-identifies as “conservative” in their thinking, and they obtain their information from right-of-center media. What possibly possesses your neighbor to disbelieve science and scientist to promote a totally bonkers cure?

I believe such departure from fact-based reality is political and, as such, deserves to be understood for the unreasonable harm it causes. I invited this group to admit they are wrong — that their political position is causing death and suffering among the less healthy members of their community.