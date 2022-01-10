Letter to the editor: Jan. 6 Capitol protesters are as un-American as it gets

It has been a year since the attack on the Capitol. The protesters who participated in this melee try to call themselves Americans, but they are the antithesis of what America is supposed to stand for.

Their efforts were an attempt to overthrow the elected government and stand in direct contrast to the idea of democracy. They screamed the election was rigged, that the outcome was fraudulent, with no verifiable proof to back their claim. Instead of accepting the democratic process that is the cornerstone of America, they were trying to destroy it.

The media has yet to label this insurgency as treason. The protesters were inspired and instigated by a man who, again, without verifiable proof and in contrast to the concept of democracy, claimed he was the rightful president.

Americans? I disagree. They were terrorists. They believed acts of violence could get them what they wanted without due process, that they could install the government they wanted, democracy be damned. That strikes me as being about as un-American as it gets.