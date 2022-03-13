Letter to the editor: Jay Beckerman holds this community dear to his heart

We are writing this letter in support of Jay Beckerman for Breckenridge Town Council. Although we have had a home in Keystone for over 30 years and cannot vote for Beckerman, we realize the importance of great leadership in every community as it contributes to the well being of the entire county. Beckerman has the skills to lead your community. He has already been serving in many roles of vital importance to Breckenridge.

As the owner of Blue River Bistro and Bistro North, Beckerman has retained a strong and dedicated staff, and his leadership will carry into serving you well as your next Town Council member. He also has real involvement in our community and has been a huge supporter of many of our nonprofits.

We know he holds this community dear to his heart. What we like best about Beckerman is that he is an amazing friend, and we can always count on him!

We urge you to vote for Beckerman for your Breckenridge Town Council.