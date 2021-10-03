Letter to the editor: Jeffrey Bergeron’s tantrum was inappropriate

Obviously, someone who goes by the pseudonym of “Biff America” should not be taken seriously. But if you want to see a real clown show, check out the Sept. 28 Breckenridge Town Council meeting on Youtube . At about the 5:55:10 mark, Biff America (aka Biffy Blowhard, aka Town Council member Jeffrey Bergeron) erupts in a foot-stomping, spittle-spewing tantrum that would make any 4-year-old proud. He even concludes his infantile rant by telling a constituent to “eat me.”

It’s nice to see such a measured, mature and classy approach to managing our town’s affairs. Good job, Biff!