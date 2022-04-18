Letter to the Editor: Jesus is loose

The teacher showed her first graders a picture of the empty tomb with the stone rolled back: “What does Jesus’ resurrection mean?” One little boy was quick to answer, “It means Jesus is loose.”

He is unbound, released, set free. This means he can show up anywhere and anytime in our lives as he did to those early disciples. He can come into our lives as he did to those early disciples. He can come into our lives looking like a gardener or as a stranger who joins us as we walk along the road. Jesus can show up as a cashier in a grocery store, the young man who changes the oil in your car, a co-worker at the office, your doctor, a good friend, or even your spouse, a child, a grandchild.

Jesus is loose. Be on the lookout for him today. You may even find him looking back at you in your bathroom mirror.

Jesus, help me to find you in the people I meet today.

For five years I volunteered at the Father Dyer Food Bank. Not a time went by that I did’t experience Jesus in disguise! The Holy Spirit moved my heart and soul.

We need to stop viewing Jesus as a character in a book.