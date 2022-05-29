Letter to the Editor: Joe Biden isn’t to blame for the shortages we are experiencing
Dillon
Supply and demand, capitalism, free market – call it what you will. These are not perfect mechanisms for providing what people need.
If they were, we would not have a shortage of workers or a shortage of preschools or babysitters for infants or a shortage of reasonably-priced housing for our working residents and seasonal workers. And we would not have a shortage of infant formula.
Some people seem to think there is no need to interfere, to subsidize anyone, yet they somehow seem to think that President Joe Biden is responsible to the infant formula shortage.
I just don’t understand!
