Letter to the editor: Joe Neguse is the best representative we have ever had

In my mind, there is no question about who I want to represent me in Congress, and I cannot imagine that anyone in this county could disagree. I have lived on and off in Boulder for over 40 years, and Joe Neguse is the best representative we have ever had. Lauren Boebert is the laughing stock of the country. If I get a chance, I will definitely ask to make Summit County part of the 2nd Congressional District.

Here is more about Boebert:

Boebert was the only Colorado representative who voted to deny medals to our heroic Capitol police.

to help Americans with leukemia. Boebert also voted against the INVEST in America Act, a program that seeks to provide federal aid for highway and transit programs and enhanced “Buy American” procurement requirements. Boebert was the only Colorado representative and one of only 16 House members to abandon our Afghanistan allies by voting against the Allies Act, thereby seeking to deny additional visas for Afghans helping U.S. soldiers during the Afghan War.

While Boebert was voting “no“ on many critical pieces of legislation and refusing to comply with House mask rules, her campaign racked in over $1.79 million in the first six months of 2021.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Boebert does not represent the values of hardworking Coloradans.