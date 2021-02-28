Letter to the editor: John Kerry doesn’t lead by example on climate change
Breckenridge
Emilee Brown encourages our senators to approve “Biden’s climate appointees“ because “our country needs leaders who are going to lead by example.” John Kerry flew to Iceland aboard his private jet to accept a climate award, then excused that insult to the environment by stating, “It’s the only choice for someone like me.”
By that logic, I’m gonna get me a jet, ‘cause I’m special, too. Wait, I forgot to marry an heiress.
