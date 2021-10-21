Letter to the editor: Join me in voting Johanna Kuglar for Summit school board

Ballots are due soon, and I hope you will join me in voting Johanna Kuglar for Summit School District Board of Education. Kuglar is the right choice for the school board because she is invested in our children, the schools and our community. As a 14-year resident of Summit County with three children of her own in the district, she understands the needs of our community. Kuglar is extremely driven and motivated as well as compassionate and empathetic. Kuglar will always do what is right, and she will use that justness to guide her work, all while being transparent and forthcoming with her intentions.

Kuglar also sees the big picture. As an early childhood educator, she sees firsthand the positive impact a team can have on child development and hopes to bring that same team and community approach to all children from preschool to post-graduation. She believes in educating the whole child: academics, social and emotional well-being, as well as cognitive and physical development. She will look at all aspects of students in our district and will work proactively to help them flourish. Not only is Kuglar extremely knowledgeable in the field of education, she is an expert in administrative leadership. Kuglar is also actively involved in community work and volunteers throughout the county. She truly does it all.

Kuglar will work to represent the voices in our community fairly and is a firm believer that every voice should be heard. She will lead by example with integrity, fairness, dedication and real-life experiences. When you vote, please consider someone who is committed to making sure the voices of our students, families, teachers, district staff, community members and more are heard for the betterment of our schools. That someone is Johanna Kugler.